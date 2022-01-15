A major Air Malta restructuring plan, announced on Friday by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, dominates the front pages of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta dedicates its entire front page to the Air Malta plan, writing that the national airline will “halve jobs to keep flying”.

The Malta Independent also splashes the Air Malta news on its front page, writing that the restructuring is a “last ditch effort” to save the airline. The newspaper also writes that the church and government have reached an agreement on the creation of a foundation for affordable housing.

L-Orizzont writes that Air Malta’s workforce will be slashed by “just under half”, noting that workers will be given alternative jobs within the public sector.

In-Nazzjon writes that Air Malta is “sacking half its workers” and says that the PN will be preparing a “credible plan, like it had in 2012” for the airline. The newspaper also gives prominence to a massive contract given to top FMS official Carmen Ciantar, writing that while citizens received a €1.75 weekly pay top up, Ciantar gets €13,000 a month.