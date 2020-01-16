The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

All newspapers today lead with the appointment of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet.

Times of Malta says Dr Abela appointed the largest Cabinet in Malta’s history, introducing new faces and leaving out some Labour Party veterans. In another story, the newspaper says that nine months after the brutal murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane, his body has finally been released and will be flown home in the Ivory Coast, where he will be laid to rest.

The Malta Independent says Dr Abela has given no indication of whether he will be removing the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General.

L-Orizzont says substantial changes have been made to Cabinet.

In-Nazzjon says the new Cabinet is the biggest in Malta’s history.