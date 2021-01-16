These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela did not recuse himself from a cabinet decision to refuse a pardon request filed by alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia hitman Vince Muscat. Abela, a lawyer, had in the past represented clients who Muscat was offering information about.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that a new law in the works would make it a crime for a police officer to refuse to undergo a drug test.

The Malta Independent leads with the prime minister’s calls for a more digital and environmentally aware Malta, which he made during a business breakfast on Friday.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that COVID-19 vaccination data will start being provided as of Monday.

L-Orizzont cites the prime minister’s claims that 190 different investment projects creating 1,900 jobs were kicked off in 2020.

In-Nazzjon reports Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s calls for a fair and just society as the foundation for prosperity. Grech was speaking during a visit he paid to the Chamber of SMEs.

