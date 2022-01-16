The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Abner Aquilina, the man accused of the Sliema murder two weeks ago, had attacked two men before killing Paulina Dembska.

The newspaper also quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana as saying that public sector recruitment in some sectors was stopped in anticipation of the absorption of Air Malta staff.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the chair of the new Authority on responsible use of cannabis, Mariella Dimech, saying the black market problem cannot be solved if cannabis remains cheaper there. It also says details have been revealed on spending by Malta on the Eurovision Song Contest, but the full report has not been released. The details show that over €220,000 were spent just on social media promotion.

MaltaToday says that according to its survey, the trust rating of Robert Abela has taken a hit, but Labour still enjoys a 46,000 vote lead over the PN. It also says that arrest warrants for alleged money laundering have not been issued yet against Pilatus Bank bosses, who are mounting 'scorched earth' litigations against the government and the MFSA.

KullĦadd quotes the prime minister saying good times beckon for Malta.

Il-Mument reports on the uncertainty facing Air Malta workers. It also says there is division within the Labour Party after the health minister awarded a €163,000 contract to his chief canvasser. It also says ministers are angry at having been ignored by the finance minister when he revealed his plans for Air Malta.

Illum says some Labour MPs are disappointed at the way the finance minister revealed Air Malta job losses shortly before a general election is due.

It-Torċa focuses on two years of Robert Abela under the headling: Discussion, decisions and action.