The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says criminal lawyer David Gatt has vehemently denied any involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, saying the contents of a letter implicating him were “disgusting and sickening”. In another story, the newspaper says that according to a study published on Thursday, exposure to chemicals in Malta’s tap water is linked to almost a fifth of all bladder cancer cases.

In-Nazzjon speaks to former Adrian Delia critic David Thake who says there is a significant shift in the way the Nationalist Party is addressing corruption.

L-Orizzont quotes Education Minister Owen Bonnici speaking on the need to address the shortage of educators in Malta.

In-Nazzjon speaks of a clear divide within Labour’s parliamentary group.