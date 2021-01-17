The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that Vince Muscat, one of the men accused of carrying out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is trying to negotiate a reduced jail term in exchange for admitting his role in the 2017 assassination. The newspaper also reports how COVID-19 fears have sparked depression, substance abuse, among students.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says architects involved in the project suspected to have caused the fatal collapse of Miriam Pace's home have not had their warrants suspended. It also says top management officials at Steward Healthcare's Gozo hospital have been told to start looking for other jobs, amid reports that the hospital will be transferred to the government.

MaltaToday says a Cabinet memo proposes a deal to stop the emphyteusis granting government hospitals to Steward Healthcare, but to retain the American group as manager of the hospitals. It also says that a man now in a Dutch hospital had taped Melvin Theuma 'blabbing' of his fear of Keith Schembri in the wake of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Il-Mument leads with a call by Opposition leader Bernard Grech for a faster virus vaccination programme. It also reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela is plotting to have Malcolm Paul Galea, Jo-Etienne Abela and Joseianne Cutajar replace Manuel Mallia, Joe Mizzi, Anthony Agius Decelis or Silvio Parnis in parliament.

Illum says a survey on traffic issues shows the people of Cottonera and Gozo happy, but those in Gozo not.

KullHadd says women benefited most economically from government policies in the past eight years.

It-Torċa leads with comments by a transport company about the headache of Brexit paperwork.