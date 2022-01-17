The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reveals that Enemalta has been paying an annual €2m consultancy fee to Chinese state-owned Shanghai Electric, the company which bought a third of Enemalta's ownership in 2014.

Times of Malta also reports that Parliament on Monday will start to debate amendments to the electoral law which will enable people in quarantine to vote.

The Malta Independent focuses on the COVID-19 rules which come into force on Monday, including access to venues being restricted to those who hold vaccination certificates.

L-orizzont leads with an appeal 'on social media' for women to strike for a day to press for security and equal rights after the Sliema murder two weeks ago. It also says eCabs has 1,000 partner drivers and is eying growth.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the Opposition will insist that its bills to implement the recommendations of the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry are made law.