The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that 87 magisterial inquiries into workplace deaths and injuries that have occurred over the last seven years are still open. It also reports that European Parliament president Roberta Metsola vowed on Monday to tackle corruption within the institution

The Malta Independent says the debate in parliament on the so-called abortion bill will resume once the House completes the debate on amendments to the law on the appointment of the Standards Commissioner. It also says the government will spend €700 million on environmental projects.

In-Nazzjon leads with the arrest in Sicily of a top Mafia boss who was on the run for 30 years. The newspaper also hits out at the health minister over a shortage of medicines.

L-orizzont leads with the setting up of Project Green, a government agency that will handle major greening projects. The newspaper also reports about the delays in conclusions of inquiries into occupational accidents and says a legal amendment is aimed at reducing them.