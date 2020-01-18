Friday’s announcement that police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar had resigned dominates local newspaper headlines this Saturday.



Times of Malta runs news of the commissioner’s resignation as its main story, with the front page also highlighting revelations that around one person a day has been charged with gender-based violence crimes since a new law was introduced in May 2018.



The Malta Independent reports on the commissioner’s resignation and notes that a new interim commissioner has taken his place. The newspaper also writes about a report which alleges that money from a Sicilian mafia operation passed through Maltese banks.



L-Orizzont reports that the government has accepted commissioner Cutajar’s offer to resign. The newspaper also reports on a proposal by the Labour Party’s former secretary general, Jason Micallef, to create a monument to mark 100 years since the party was founded.



In-Nazzjon also gives front page prominence to news of the commissioner resigning. In a separate story, the newspaper reports on PN leader Adrian Delia’s pledge to ensure the PN continued to work on the frontline to “return the country to normality”.