The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with how Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday said the introduction of euthanasia should be discussed. It also reports that doctors are seeing fewer cases of the flu and the common cold.

The Malta Independent says the church did not find any criminal offences by the Komunita Gesu' Salvatur. The church dissociated itself from the community in a statement last week.

In-Nazzjon leads with remarks by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that PN policies are based on the common good.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying Oliver Scicluna's co-option to parliament is a strong message about integration. It also reports concerns for poor countries who have been unable to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.