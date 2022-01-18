The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the resignation of Frank Fabri, permanent secretary at the Education Ministry, in the wake of a scandal which also brought down minister Justyne Caruana. It also reports that Joseph Caruana is set to be appointed Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

The Malta Independent says Roberta Metsola is favourite to win today's vote for a new president of the European Parliament.

In-Nazzjon says Frank Fabri's resignation was inevitable after his testimony before the Standards Commissioner in the Bogdanovich scandal was not believed. His resignation could open the way for other departures. The newspaper also highlights developments in the European Parliament, which on Monday saluted its late president David Sassoli before holding an election for his replacement on Tuesday.

L-orizzont quotes the infrastructure minister saying the process for the selection of a contractor for the Gozo tunnels will be taken in hand once initial objections are cleared. It also says 364,000 passengers used the fast ferries to Gozo in six months.