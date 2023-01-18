The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta says talks have been concluded for the acquisition of the Marina di Ragusa in Sicily by a Maltese businessman. It also reports that an online group sharing explicit pictures of Maltese women has been closed down.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to testimony by a forensics expert who said murder victim Sion Grech fought back against her aggressors.

L-orizzont says the government intends to rent more properties from the private sector to help those in need. It also reports that LESA had a revenue of €13.5m from fines last year.

In-Nazzjon says Labour is mixing things up in the abortion issue and has not said yet when the debate in committee will resume in parliament. The newspaper also marks the year since Roberta Metsola became president of the European Parliament.