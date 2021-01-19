The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the cost of buying Maltese residency will rise to fund the post COVID-19 recovery. It also reports that the police have been handed the names of alleged racists who hurled abuse at a young footballer.

The Malta Independent reports how former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday defended the Vitals hospitals deal in court. It also quotes the head of a cycling group saying that the car is king and the authorities do not care about other road users.

L-orizzont also leads with Joseph Muscat's testimony, saying that the hospitals run by Vitals still continued to belong to the Maltese people.

On the same subject, In-Nazzjon says Joseph Muscat continued to defend the scandalous Vitals deal. It says the former prime minister confirmed that €100m will have to be paid if the deal is scrapped.