The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday. The front pages are dominated by the election of Roberta Metsola to the post of president of the European Parliament.

Times of Malta says Metsola has made history.

The Malta Independent says Metsola is the first Maltese to head the European Parliament.

MaltaToday carries the headline Madame President over a picture of the Maltese MEP.

In-Nazzjon says Metsola was elected resident on the first count.

l-orizzont quotes Metsola saying she will respect the will of the majority in the European Parliament, which backs abortion.

The only other front-page stories are on l-orizzont. It reports on calls for a tightening of the laws against femicide, and also recounts how a man spent €8,000 a month on cocaine and assaulted his wife.