The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday. The headlines are dominated by the killing of a young Turkish woman in Gzira on Wednesday morning.

Times of Malta highlights the fact that the woman was killed on her 30th birthday. In-Nazzjon says the driver of the car which hit the victim was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that a Naxxar care home has banned visitors because of a spike of COVID-19 cases.

In-Nazzjon focuses on parliamentary remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech, who said that current legislation is the final act for the prime minister to destroy the standards commissioner.

L-orizzont says Malta International Airport will invest €175 million in five years.