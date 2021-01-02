These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news of a mass brawl in Paceville on New Year’s Day which forced the police to use taser guns to subdue and detain suspects.

The newspaper also reports that a second round of economic stimulus vouchers will start being distributed to Maltese residents in mid-January.

L-Orizzont writes that the number of free medicines on the government formulary increased by the largest rate in history in 2020.

The newspaper also reports that people importing items from the UK will not need to inform Customs following a post-Brexit trade deal. ]

More to follow