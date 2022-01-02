The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that around 60 instances of Vitals Global Healthcare breaching its service obligations were identified by 2017. It also reports that local health experts have expressed high hopes that Omicron is the last COVID variant of concern.

MaltaToday says contractors for Vitals global healthcare are refusing to pay a €4.8m tax bill.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Equality Minister Own Bonnici saying the government plans to be expeditious is appointing the regulator to oversee Cannabis sales. It also features an orphan's Christmas experience, quoting him as saying he never felt lonely.

Illum says Education Minister Clifton Grima refused calls for the reopening of schools to be delayed beyond January 10.

It-Torċa features an account of a priest who prayed near paediatric cancer specialist Victor Calvagna after his accident.

Il-Mument leads with a new year message by PN leader Bernard Grech, urging all to work in order to give new hope for the country.

KullĦadd says pension raises announced in the Budget have started being distributed.