The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how a video found on the phone of Yorgen Fenech, the man suspected of masterminding Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, shows the chief investigator, Silvio Valletta, fooling around with him and pretending to own his Rolls Royce.

The newspaper also reports how the net has closed in on an Angolan billionaire's web in Malta.

The Malta Independent says MPs Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia have presented a motion to revise regulations on electric scooters. It also says farmers are still awaiting compensation for damage from last February's storm.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying 'we are the government, and we take the decisions'. He was speaking at a Labour Party meeting in Cospicua on Sunday.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that now was the time for the prime minister to mean business by sacking minister Justyne Caruana after her husband, a former investigator went on holiday with the man suspecting of having masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. The newspaper also says there is internal pressure for Caruana to resign.