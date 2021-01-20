The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that private clinics have said they are under no obligation to report the result of rapid COVID-19 tests to the authorities. The newspaper also reports on the ongoing reshuffle of the shadow cabinet by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Also on the shadow cabinet reshuffle, MaltaToday says Bernard Grech faces a second district backlash after reportedly removing the health portfolio from Stephen Spiteri.

The Malta Independent says an EU survey shows the Maltese are the biggest supporters of stricter measures to tackle climate change. It also says Gavin Gulia is to face the parliamentary Public Appointments Committee before being reappointed chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority.

L-orizzont quotes Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia saying the government will try to reduce traffic in village squares. It also reports how 40 out of 99 patients on ventilators because of COVID-19 had died.

In-Nazzjon says thousands of people are worried that they face eviction from their homes after a landmark decision by the Rent Regulation Board, but the government has done nothing.