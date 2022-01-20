The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that Joseph Muscat’s Burmarrad home was on Wednesday searched by police as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) hospitals deal.

The Malta Independent also leads with the search at Muscat's home, while in a separate piece it notes that the European Commission's discussion on the golden passports scheme is ongoing.

In its front page story about the search at Muscat's home, In-Nazzjon says the former PM threatened Robert Abela. In a separate article, it meanwhile quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Wednesday claimed the PN was the solution to the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry recommendations.

L-orizzont carriers an article about ongoing works right next to the Multi-Packaging factory that had to be put on hold.