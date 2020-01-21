The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and the other newspapers focus on the resignation of Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

In other stories, Times of Malta says 'bad publicity' has been blamed for a drop in golden passport applications.

The Malta Independent reports how the former head of the FIAU spoke of indirect government interference in the months before his resignation.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying Caruana's resignation sets the bar in the government's ethical standards. It also focuses on Owen Bonnici's new role as education minister, saying the sector is now entering its best time.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the Opposition's presentation of draft legislation on the appointment of a police commissioner.