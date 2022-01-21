The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports how Prime Minister Robert Abela has been holding meetings with ministers and MPs as he seeks to avoid a potential split in the Labour Party in the wake of the search made by the police in the home of former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

It also reports that some restaurants are considering closing their doors until COVID rules are relaxed again, as they struggle with lack of staff and poorer custom due to the new measures.

The Malta Independent says Robert Abela has refused to say whether he knew in advance of police plans to raid Joseph Muscat's home. It also reports that Malta on Thursday saw a record number of patients having COVID dying, even as the number of new cases continued to decline.

In-Nazzjon reports that PN leader Bernard Grech has had a meeting with representatives of Air Malta workers. It also reports that the cost of living has continued to rise.

l-orizzont quotes Mariella Dimech, chair of the authority overseeing cannabis use, saying they will be on guard to prevent abuse. The newspaper also says Malta has generated €1.7 billion from the residency scheme.