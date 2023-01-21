A jury’s not guilty verdict in the trial of two men accused of murdering Sion Grech in 2005 dominates headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta splashes with a simple ‘Not guilty’ and report about the court decision. The newspaper also gives prominence to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia speaking about staggering morning services to ease traffic congestion.

Its front-page photo, meanwhile, shows siblings of the murdered Pelin Kaya weep at the Gżira site where she was killed, during a vigil held on Friday night.

The Malta Independent writes that ‘Ismael Habesh and Faical Mahouanchi found not guilty of murdering Sion Grech’. A second story also focuses on court, reporting that a judge has rejected Repubblika’s request to remove magistrate Nadine Lia from a Pilatus Bank case.

L-Orizzont reports the not guilty murder verdict on its front page, but reserves its main story for a piece assuring readers that there is no cause for concern despite more than 40 tremors being registered over a matter of days.

In-Nazzjon reports the not guilty verdict on its front page, above a large photo of people laying flowers and cards in memory of Pelin Kaya during a Friday night vigil.