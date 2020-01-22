The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Most of the newspapers lead with the prime minister's announcement of how the new police commissioner will be appointed.

In other stories, Times of Malta and MaltaToday report that Malta has been relegated to the position of 'flawed democracy' in an index compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The Malta Independent says that the decision by the minister responsible for development planning and the environment to publish a register of his meetings has been well received.

L-orizzont reports on the swearing-in of Anton Refalo as new minister for agriculture, fisheries and consumer affairs.

In-Nazzjon carrries PN comments that Robert Abela wants to be in a position where he alone chooses the prime minister, as was the case for his predecessor.