The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Financial Intelligence and Analysis

Unit is not planning to revise downwards any of the administrative fines it has imposed, despite a recent court ruling saying such penalties cannot be higher than 10 per cent of a business’s annual turnover.

In a separate piece it meanwhile reports on how the two brothers charged with murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia caused a commotion in court on Thursday as they angrily claimed their rights were being breached.

The Malta Independent reports on how a Maltese medical student has co-authored an international e-book on COVID. In another frontpage article, it refers to comments by a committee entrusted with the evaluation of the construction sector which found that a particular practice was "nothing short of playing Russian roulette with the lives of third parties".

In-Nazzjon leads with news that Melvin Theuma, the alleged middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder, has been certified able to take the witness stand.

In a separate article, it quotes PN leader Bernard Grech calling for a European strategy in the fight against the pandemic.

L-orizzont reports on how 65 per cent of the Central Link project is complete, while in another frontpage article it refers to discussions among European leaders on the COVID vaccination programme.