The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with Sion Grech’s sisters after those accused of her murder got a not-guilty verdict.

It also interviews Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia who says that buses are "not reliable".

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the chairman of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development who says that the country has learnt a lot about the importance of good governance after the greylisting.

Malta Today says party heavyweights have quizzed PN leader Bernard Grech about his weak leadership.

Illum says that according to a study carried out by real estate firms average property rental prices have doubled in nine years.

It-Torċa says that Malta doubled its use of renewable energy in seven years.

Kullħadd says 460 families already benefit from subsidies on old rentals.