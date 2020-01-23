The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the contract for a Comino ferry operator has been stalled amid complaints that it will create a monopoly. The newspaper also reports how works on part of the Central Link project has been stalled because of the discovery of historic remains

The Malta Independent focuses on remarks by a former judge of the European Court, Giovanni Bonello, that nothing is changing in the nomination of the police commissioner in that the prime minister retains the power to hire and fire.

On the same theme, In-Nazzjon says there are serious doubts about whether the nomination method proposed by the prime minister conforms to Venice Commission recommendations.

l-orizzont looks back at the prime minister's first week, saying that Robert Abela realised that to have continuity, one has to start a new chapter.