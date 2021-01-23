These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that a police inspector has been suspended on the suspicion that he leaked information about an open case to one of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers.

The newspaper also reports that authorities are preparing new, tighter rules for COVID rapid tests, after Times of Malta reported that some private clinics believed they did not have an obligation to report positive results.

The Malta Independent reports on a proposed reform of the construction sector, highlighting the potential for fines of up to €500,000 for errant construction operators.

The newspaper also writes that 1,416 cases of domestic violence have been reported to the police since the start of the pandemic.

L-Orizzont writes that the Labour Party has achieved 90 per cent of its electoral programme in the social sector. The newspaper also gives prominence to a Stanford University study which found that severe lockdowns did not reduce COVID-19 cases.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech calling for a long-term tourism plan with an emphasis on quality.