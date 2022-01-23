The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the government is offering to buy as many as 23 band clubs in 17 localities, using funds from the golden passport scheme in an attempt to convince frustrated landlords against retaking the properties.

In another story, the newspaper says that a rape victim has yet to be summoned by the police’s standards unit almost four months since disciplinary action was promised against the inspector that left her case in limbo.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that Malta COVID exit roadmap which will see restrictions being eased, will be announced in the coming days.

Malta Today says that excess deaths over and above the COVID-19 pandemic averages are being analysed in depth by public health officials.

Illum says that the core of the Labour Party are angry at the search carried out at former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home and want the Prime Minister to call an election immediately.

Il-Mument says Air Malta’s executive chairman earns €200,000 a year.

It-Torċa says that food couriers in Malta are unregularised and there is no enforcement in the sector.