The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how an agent for the floating storage tanker fuelling the Electrogas power station features in a money-laundering and corruption probe linked to 17 Black and ex-government officials Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Separately it reports that the man who claims to be the son of Tumas Fenech has faced a fresh stumbling block in his case to prove that he is truly related to the late magnate.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the developers' association president who said the number of promise of sale agreements signed in 2022 was normal, and he was not worried about the property bubble bursting.

Separately the newspaper also reports on the repatriation of Pelin Kaya's body to Turkey.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said the country should regain its values so that families can live with peace of mind. The newspaper also reports on "two months of confusion and controversy" over abortion bill amendments.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by prime minister Robert Abela who on Sunday urged the courts to send a “strong message” in the wake of Pelin Kaya’s brutal killing in Gżira.