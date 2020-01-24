The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that the local health authorities have appointed a national response team and are closely monitoring the outbreak of the Sars-like virus

identified in China, despite a low risk of the disease coming to Malta.

In a separate story, the newspaper reports on how the Chamber of Commerce is “greatly concerned” with the country’s latest classification in the annual corruption perception index and has called on the new prime minister to address “allegations” concerning major contracts awarded by the government over the past seven years.

The Malta Independent quotes lawyer Roberto Montalto saying that the idea of having a two-thirds majority in Parliament was portrayed as perfect, however such a vote has never worked in Malta.

l-orizzont published Allied Rainbow Communities concerns about abuse on LGBTIQ people.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a Transparency International index that describes Malta as drowned in corruption.