The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Malta is bracing itself for an exodus of foreign nurses who are being poached by the UK as part of its efforts to control its spiralling COVID-19 situation. In another story, the newspaper says around a dozen alleged poachers have dodged justice because the police failed to summon them to court for more than two years.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri saying that the government measures will encourage growth and not cost minimisation after March.

Malta Today says that food couriers are losing half their wages in illegal employment practice.

Illum says PN general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech intends to contest for the position when the party’s executive votes for a new general secretary in March.

It-Torċa speaks to public transport drivers who criticise their conditions of work.

Il-Mument says PN leader Bernard Grech is continuing with his renewal process towards a new page for the country.

Kullħadd says the new PN leader has been incapable of taking decisions on a number of issues.