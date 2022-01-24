The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Malta Gaming Authority greenlit a company’s licence knowing its ultimate owner was facing prosecution in Calabria for financial crimes.

In a separate piece, it reports that Malta’s doctors and nurses believe reducing quarantine periods for infected patients could be risky, especially since the Omicron variant remains highly infectious and data is still considered limited.

The Malta Independent says some 2,000 people responded to the PN's call for an investigation into their utility bills, while in a separate piece it also refers to Sunday's COVID death toll of seven.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday insisted the PN was determined to bring about much-needed change.

L-orizzont meanwhile refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who told party supporters there should be a discussion about whether COVID should be considered endemic.