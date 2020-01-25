These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has been given a three-year consultancy contract with the Home Affairs Ministry.

The newspaper also reports that retailers say sales of electric scooters have plummeted following the introduction of new regulations for the vehicles.

The Malta Independent reports on controversy at Wied Qirda in Żebbuġ. Infrastructure Malta and the Environment and Resources Authority are collaborating, the newspaper reports.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Culture Minister Jose Herrera’s criticism of a controversial carnival float which linked the archbishop to child abuse.

In-Nazzjon writes that Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg will not say whether a revised method of selecting a police commissioner will be presented to the Venice Commission for approval.

L-Orizzont writes on the prime minister’s proposal for an automatic mechanism to kick in for any future building collapses, which would ensure residents affected are immediately taken care of.