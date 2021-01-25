These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how a University of Oxford index has indicated that Malta is one of the least strict countries in the European Union in terms of measures imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a separate piece, it reports that self-confessed Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma is set to return to the witness stand this afternoon after a six-month absence following a ‘self-harm’ incident in July.

The Malta Independent quotes Mount Carmel CEO saying that all complaints received by the hospital are taken seriously, while in a secondary frontpage story, the newspaper reports that 53 per cent of companies in Malta made use of cloud computing services in 2020.

L-Orizzont publishes a frontpage photo of Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurating the Santa Lucia tunnels. It also carries an interview with firefighter Christopher Aquilina about his 30-year career.

In-Nazzjon quotes Bernard Grech who on Sunday spoke to party supporters about a renewed PN.

In a separate piece, it claims that the government is ignoring doctors and nurses as it drafts a new agreement with Steward Healthcare.