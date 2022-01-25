The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to Gordon Cordina, one of Malta’s leading economists, who forecast that consumers can expect prices of food and other essential goods to keep climbing until after the summer.

In another story, the newspaper says five men were charged in court on Monday evening of having abducted another man in a case that stemmed from the theft of cars.

The Malta Independent says the Tourism Minister has defended current travel rules saying things can change when public health is safeguarded.

L-Orizzont says a Swedish man requested €351,000 in compensation for being dismissed without a reason.

In-Nazzjon says that the first reading of the PN’s mega bill has been approved.