The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the resignation of the prison chief after he was found guilty of and was given a suspended jail term for a number of crimes including injuring a man and carrying a gun without a licence.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to the fiancé of a traffic victim in Marsa three months ago who remains in the dark as to what caused the accident.

The Malta Independent quotes Adrian Delia, the former PN leader, saying that the Prime Minister should not blame the judiciary or attack Malta’s sentencing policy for shortcomings.

Malta Today says that parents who gambled away cash donated for their son’s cancer treatment were fined €50,000 by the courts.

L-Orizzont says that the Kirkop tunnels project should be completed by April, as planned.

In-Nazzjon says that Jeremie Camilleri’s compilation of evidence will start on Monday. He is being charged with the murder of Turkish Pelin Kaya.