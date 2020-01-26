The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Robert Abela is carrying out a “spring clean” at the Office of the Prime Minister, replacing especially staff members closely associated with Keith Schembri. In another story, the newspaper says a judge has ruled that the punishment for those found guilty of failing to declare the possession of more than the maximum €10,000 when leaving or entering the country was disproportionate and in breach of the fundamental charter of human rights.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that while the Office of the Prime Minister has remained mum of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s termination package, workings by the newspaper put the figure at around €135,000 over three years. The newspaper also publishes an opinion piece by former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana saying that her values led her to take the hardest political decision of her life.

Malta Today says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is lobbying his successor to renegotiate the Steward deal.

Illum says that Partit Nazzjonali tal-Poplu is a new name being proposed for the Nationalist Party.

Kullħadd leads with reactions to the Prime Minister’s proposal for the appointment of a new police commissioner.

Il-Mument speaks on anomalies within the police force with some officers working as lawyers in the evening.

It-Torċa says a reform in the way members of the judiciary are appointed is expected in the coming days.