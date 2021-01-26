The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta is negotiating with the EU to ensure a European-wide shortage of COVID-19 vaccine jabs does not impact the country. In another story, the newspaper speaks to Farsons Group which said the Trident Park and Brewhouse projects are not tied to the construction of a new Mrieħel junction, contradicting Minister Ian Borg who claimed ongoing development in the business area was dependent on the controversial intersection.

The Malta Independent says that although middleman Melvin Theuma was back in court on Monday, his testimony was postponed following legal wrangling.

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of the national tourism strategy covering the next 10 years.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Robert Abela has once again ruled out a public inquiry into Miriam Pace's house collapse death.