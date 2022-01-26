The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Vatican has informed the Maltese government and church authorities that Pope Francis plans to visit Malta on April 2 and 3.

In another story, the newspaper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne telling Parliament that vaccination certificates will not be needed for entry into restaurants, snackbars and social clubs from February 7.

The Malta Independent says that the Labour and Nationalist parties have butted heads over Rosianne Cutajar’s appointment as chair of Parliament’s health committee.

L-Orizzont quotes GWU secretary general Josef Bugeja saying that “platform workers” need to be regularised.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party saying that the cost of living is a problem that needs to be addressed.