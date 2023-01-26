The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the arraignment of two teenagers who were charged with assault in connection with an attack that left a 15-year-old boy with a broken leg last Saturday.

In another story, the newspaper reports that four Maltese girls were trafficked in the country for prostitution between 2017 and 2020, according to a United Nations report.

The Malta Independent also leads with the arraignment of the two 16-year-olds and says they are being held under preventive arrest.

L-Orizzont reports about a meeting the union administration had with the Parliamentary Secretary of EU Funds Chris Bonett.

In-Nazzjon reports about the Nationalist Party’s repeated call for the resignation of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.