These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports on the disappointment of the Medical Association of Doctors about the presence of former prime minister Joseph Muscat at talks over Steward Healthcare. In another story, it says that Nemea bank depositors are still owed around €13.2 million in deposits.

The Malta Independent leads with a story quoting Culture Minister Jose Herrera as saying that the removal of Culture Agency head Jason Micallef was “definitely not on the cards”. In a second story it says that the Planning Authority will on Thursday decide about an application to develop a hotel close to Villa Frere in Pieta.

L-Orizzont leads with a story about the rescue of at least six boatloads of migrants in seas between Malta and Libya, with 223 waiting on board rescue vessels to be given permission to enter a safe port. In another story the paper reports about the condemnation of sexual attacks on women involved in politics.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a story about the Corradino Correctional Facility, saying that officials were working exaggerated hours. Like other newspaper, it carried a large photo of Sunday’s fun run organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.