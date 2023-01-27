The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the news that the late Lino Cauchi's heirs were on Thursday awarded €615,000 in compensation for breach of rights.

In another story, the newspaper reports that the government has backtracked on a planned tuna farm in the north.

In-Nazzjon says Cauchi’s family has called on the police to reopen their investigations.

The Malta Independent quotes President George Vella saying that the "us and them" demarcation continues to be the root of human suffering.

L-Orizzont quotes the tourism minister saying tourists had to be offered a unique experience in Malta.