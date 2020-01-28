The following are the top stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an Azeri director on the Electrogas board resigned in December, soon after his fellow former director Yorgen Fenech was charged with complicity in journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. In another story, the newspaper says responsibility for hunting has been transferred from the environment ministry to the Gozo ministry in a move described by BirdLife as “diabolical” and “purely electoral”.

The Malta Independent says Birdlife has slammed the decision to place the hunting regulator under the Gozo Ministry.

L-Orizzont says former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri has denied ever passing on any information on Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder investigation to Mr Fenech.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on the Opposition’s work for the hospitals to return to the people.