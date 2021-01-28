The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the testimony of an alleged victim of child sexual abuse by two priests who said one of them used to pay him for performing sexual acts. The newspaper also reports about new COVID-19 restrictions that will be put in place throughout February and which say restaurants must shut at 11pm and owners of holiday rentals will be fined for overcrowding.

The Malta Independent leads with the new restrictions also saying that Gozo Channel must operate at half capacity.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the 11pm curfew for restaurants which starts on Monday.

L-Orizzont quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying that training, education and productivity are at the forefront of a new employment policy.