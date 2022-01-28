The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to Public Health consultant Tanya Melillo who says COVID-19 was the main cause of death for 65% of victims this month, while the remainder died due to other pre-existing conditions.

The newspaper also reports about former Minister Konrad Mizzi’s Public Accounts Committee hearing saying he refused to answer any questions about his role in a controversial power station deal.

The Malta Independent says a worker died and another was injured when machinery toppled over at Ta' Qali.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying there is no comparison between governance in Malta today and that prior to 2013.

In-Nazzjon says government members on Thursday voted against a package of laws tabled by the Opposition aimed at improving the country's reputation.