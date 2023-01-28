These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta writes that local football clubs are pressuring Joseph Portelli to change his mind about registering as a player with the club he leads, Ħamrun Spartans. Among those opposed to the idea is Joseph Muscat, who now chairs the Malta Premier League association.

The newspaper also highlights a cannabis conference which confirmed that associations that will sell cannabis can start applying for licences next month.

The Malta Independent leads with news that cannabis associations can apply for a licence as of next month. The newspaper also highlights the record 13,500 objections filed against plans to redevelop the Comino Hotel.

L-Orizzont leads with news that cannabis associations can start applying for licences next month. The newspaper also gives prominence to an EU decision to approve a €50m disbursement of funding to Malta, as well as a cabinet decision to approve aid schemes for sustainable business investment.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech calling for higher-quality jobs that provide people with a better standard of living. The PN leader was addressing a Chamber of Commerce event.

The newspaper also writes that ‘Robert Abela continues to defend Byron Camilleri’. The Home Affairs Minister is currently under pressure for his previous defence of prison’s previous director, who resigned after being convicted of a crime.