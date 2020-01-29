The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Tourism Ministry on Tuesday instructed the Malta Tourism Authority to terminate an €80,000-a-year consultancy contract awarded to former minister Konrad Mizzi last month. In another story, it says that according to a survey by the Malta Chamber of SMEs, a fifth of businesses said political and economic instability was behind a fall in sales last year.

The Malta Independent quotes former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying he was not present when Cabinet discussed Dr Mizzi’s termination package.

Malta Today also leads with the termination of Dr Mizzi’s contract and says, in another story, that Infrastructure Malta has breached the Central Link permit conditions.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Opposition’s request for Dr Mizzi’s consultancy contract to be discussed by the Public Accounts Committee.

L-Orizzont leads with the Malta Chamber of SMEs survey blaming the political crisis for a drop in sales.