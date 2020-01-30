Times of Malta quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela as saying that former minister Konrad Mizzi will not be receiving any compensation over the termination of his €80,000-a-year consultancy contract awarded by the Malta Tourism Authority last month.



In another story, it says former Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit inspector Jonathan Ferris said he did not trust Economic Crimes Superintendent Ian Abdilla. He was testifying in the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent reports on the speeches during Wednesday evening’s protest in front of Parliament. In another story, it quotes Mr Ferris as saying that the FIAU director prevented him from taking a report on former minister Konrad Mizzi to a magistrate.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Opposition’s statements made during a meeting with the Malta Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise that it was ready to continue working towards better governance.

In another story, it quoted Mr Ferris as saying that former Finance Minister John Dalli told him that secret offshore company Egrant was owned by the Labour Party.

L-Orizzont leads with a story about Mr Ferris’s testimony, saying Mr Dalli had described slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia as a “cyber terrorist”. In another story, the newspaper reports on the rescue of hundreds of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday.

The Malta Business Weekly and Business Today both leads with the announcement of a massive €100 million investment programme by the Malta International Airport.