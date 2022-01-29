Times of Malta leads with a magistrate’s rebuke to a priest who is pleading not guilty to hate speech. Fr David Muscat was urged to be “more prudent” when commenting on social media. The case is ongoing.

The newspaper also gives prominence to band clubs’ expectation that village feasts will be held as normal from April, provided the COVID-19 situation remains under control.

The Malta Independent leads with a news item from Brussels, reporting that the European Union ombudsman has slammed the EU Commission for failing to provide access to text messages that Commission president Ursula von der Leyen exchanged with Pfizer’s CEO.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Fr Muscat’s arraignment over hate speech charges.

L-Orizzont writes that residents in Għajnsielem are being left without electricity for hours on end, with Enemalta saying it is working to quickly ease problems in the Gozitan village.

It also prominently reports news about the resumption of village feasts in April, splashing a photo of a feast on its front cover.

In-Nazzjon reports on PN pledges to improve the lives of low-income earners, saying the party has presented “concrete proposals” to combat poverty in Malta.

The newspaper also quotes a PN statement which criticised the government for wanting to go it alone when making decisions related to the environment.